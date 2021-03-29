Hinesville Police uncover drugs, firearms and cash, make arrests

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - During a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 10, Hinesville Police Department’s Narcotics and Crime Suppression Units arrested two individuals for trafficking cocaine and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, according to a release. Hinesville Police seized 2.3 ounces of cocaine, a quarter pound of marijuana, a firearm and cash during the stop, according to the release. A Liberty County Magistrate Judge denied bond for both individuals.
On Tuesday, March 23, Hinesville Police’s Narcotics and Crime Suppression Units arrested an individual during a traffic stop due to an outstanding warrant in another county, according to the release. In their search of the individual, Hinesville Police seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana. Charges are still pending against the individual, according to the release.
On Thursday, March 25, Hinesville Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit led an operation that uncovered 1.3 pounds of marijuana, prescription medication, suspected THC oil, three firearms, one of which was reported stolen, tools to package narcotics and cash, according to the release. Two individuals were arrested in the operation, and additional charges and bond hearings are pending.
Hinesville Police Department is continuing to investigate these incidents, and additional charges are expected, according to the release.
