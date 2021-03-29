Jesse Blanco shares his tour of Southeast Georgia’s fried shrimp spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As warm Spring weather moves in, a lot of you have probably already started heading out to the beach. What’s a more classic meal to wrap up a day spent outside in Coastal Georgia than fried shrimp?
Jesse Blanco of “Eat It & Like It” is on a mission to find the best fried shrimp our area has to offer. Here are the spots he’s tried so far:
If you have suggestions, you can reach out by emailing tips@eatitandlikeit.com.
“Eat It & Like It” airs Saturdays at 12:00 p.m. on WTOC.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.