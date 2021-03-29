Monday: Briefly cooler, sunnier weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are running cooler behind yesterday evening’s cold front. Monday morning is dry, with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s and lower 50s inland, low to mid-50s just west of I-95 and mid to upper 50s around the Savannah Metro; around 60° the beach.
This temperatures range is expected through the morning commute.
Under increasing sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 60s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds roll back in this evening and rain is possible as early as tonight. Scattered showers will linger through early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s. It’ll be a cool, damp Tuesday morning commute.
Temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s in many areas with clouds around; upper 70s in a few spots. Spotty rain is possible Tuesday. Scattered rain is likely later Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches.
Temperatures peak in the 80s Wednesday afternoon, ahead of cooler air that invades Thursday. Much chillier weather is forecast Friday and Saturday. Some frost is possible late this week and weekend, gardeners.
Have a great day,
Cutter
