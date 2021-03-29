Savannah drive renamed in memory of longshoreman, labor and civil rights leader

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of people, faith and elected leaders gathered at ILA Local 1414 to celebrate the life and legacy of Chester Dunham who died nearly two years ago on Sunday. He was a titan in the fight for labor and civil rights.
Those who knew Chester Dunham want the young men and women coming to ILA Local 1414 to know he wasn’t just a voice for longshoremen and women but to many in the city of Savannah and beyond.
Chester Dunham Drive is what members of ILA Local 1414 will see every time they drive into their union hall. Dunham was the president of Savannah’s chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, an organization advocating for workers’ and civil rights. Loved ones say he also was the longest serving longshoremen in the United States with 60 years of service under his belt. He also served as vice president of ILA Local 1414 and was a labor and civil rights activist. He was an advocate for social justice and used his voice on his radio show, “The Dunham Report” to speak with elected leaders and inform the community.
Many remember him as an influential, caring and phenomenal man.
“He would do whatever it took to help right the wrongs that had been done to people and so for that honor, I say thank you to ILA 1414 for thinking so much of us as a family and thinking so much of him as a man,” said his wife Toni Dunham.
“When they see that sign, they should aspire to be like Mr. Dunham. You leave a path and a message from what you’ve done throughout your life. Some of the most important things on a headstone is your date of birth and the dash and what you do in the dash will dictate how you’ll be remembered in the past and that’s what I hope they will think of when they think of Mr. Dunham,” said Paul Mosley, vice president of ILA Local 1414.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.