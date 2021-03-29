Savannah drive renamed in memory of longshoreman, labor and civil rights leader

Chester Dunham Drive is what members of ILA Local 1414 will see every time they drive into their union hall. Dunham was the president of Savannah’s chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, an organization advocating for workers’ and civil rights. Loved ones say he also was the longest serving longshoremen in the United States with 60 years of service under his belt. He also served as vice president of ILA Local 1414 and was a labor and civil rights activist. He was an advocate for social justice and used his voice on his radio show, “The Dunham Report” to speak with elected leaders and inform the community.