Several charities able to help more people tanks to Savannah Area Realtors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local charities will be able to help more people thanks to donations from Savannah Area Realtors.
The organization also known as SAR, is made up of local realtors.
The group donated over $26,000 to seven charities, including the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, the Ronald McDonald House and the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.
The president of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society says the money will go to help kids attended their annual summer camp.
“Like anything it’s been so difficult. kids, especially our kids love being with other children so it gives them an opportunity to see one another and be with one another. I think we’re coming out of this time that was so difficult,” said John Bogardus, President of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.
