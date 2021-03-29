Statesboro apartment building damaged by fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a Statesboro apartment building caused a dozen families to evacuate Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 9 a.m. in an apartment building at Little Lotts Creek Apartments off Jones Avenue. Residents said they smelled smoke and rushed outside and saw flames in the roof almost immediately.
Statesboro Fire crews got there and started putting out the flames and protecting other buildings at the same time.
Statesboro Fire says all the residents made it out safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on displacement at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As a result of the fire, the city of Statesboro has issued a city-wide water advisory. The city says customers may experience brown or discolored water due to the amount that was needed to put the fire out. The city’s Public Utilities Department has started the process of cleaning the water, but it could take up to 24 hours to be completely flushed. They say the discolored water is safe to drink, but avoiding washing clothes until the water is cleared up. You can avoid running hot water to cut down on discoloration. If your water is discolored, the city says you can try running cold water for 15-20 minutes.
