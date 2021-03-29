Svensson wins 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in a playoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adam Svensson won the 2021 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club in a playoff on Sunday. The Canadian birdied his final two holes, and went into the clubhouse at -17 under, shooting a 66 on the day.
Former Oklahoma Sooner, Max McGreevy, had led all three rounds heading into the day.
The two went to a playoff after McGreevy hit a birdie on 18. After the first playoff hole, the two were still dead-locked, but Svensson was able to birdie the hole again to pick up his second career Korn Ferry Tour Victory.
“I would say it’s my biggest tournament win ever,” Svensson said. “I made a commitment to myself about five months ago,” Svensson said. “I was tired of playing well, not playing well, lost my PGA TOUR card, and it’s because I’m not working hard enough. Now I’m fully committed, and we’ll see where it takes me.”
Former Armstrong State golfer, Shad Tuten, finished tied for third at -16. He shot -3 on Sunday.
