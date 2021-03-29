Two men sentenced to prison for deadly shooting on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two brothers will spend over a decade in prison for the murder of a St. Helena Island man and his nephew.
Nashon Pringle was sentenced to 20 years in prison and his half-brother Raheem Bennett sentenced to 18 years in prison on Monday, March 29.
Both plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Robert and Chaz Blanding. The two men were shot to death in 2017.
Investigators say they were killed during a robbery.
Three people have been convicted in the Blanding deaths.
Symone Jones is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for her role in the killings. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.
