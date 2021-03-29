Tybee Island Historical Society hopes to gain support for proposed lighthouse license plate

But Representative Petrea says the bill won’t make it to the 2022 legislative session unless at least 1,000 $25 tags are pre-sold by December 31, 2021. If it passes, the $25 will be deducted from the $55 tag fee. If it doesn’t, the $25 fee be considered a donation to the Tybee Island Historical Society in their efforts to continue things like lighthouse preservation. You can order a tag here.