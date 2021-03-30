Board approves $205M to expand capacity at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The state agency that manages the Port of Savannah is spending $205 million to expand the seaport’s cargo handling capacity.
The Georgia Ports Authority approved the projects Monday while reporting its busiest February on record in Savannah. Containerized cargo traffic in Savannah was up 7.2% last month compared to a year earlier.
One of the expansion projects will add room for additional containers at the port terminal, boosting its annual capacity by 650,000 container units. The port authority said in a news release that it also plans a berth renovation by 2023 that would allow for 1 million additional container units per year.
