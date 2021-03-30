City council to decide if Beaufort Water Festival will happen this summer

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is set to decide Tuesday night whether they will allow the Water Festival to happen this year.
The commodore says after months of planning, he is excited to get an answer.
“I know it’s big for the community as well. It’s big for the city, it’s big for downtown and you know, we want to continue on these traditions that we’ve had for all these years,” Commodore Erin “Tank” Morris said.
Not only does it bring people together, but it also helps support businesses downtown.
“We always see an uptick in the number of people that come down with the water festival,” kayaking guide Walker Balance said.
“You just have so much buzz of activity during the water festival and so many people coming in, so it was really missed,” tour guide Ann King said.
Volunteers have been planning this year’s festival since October.
“But the water festival is the oldest one, and it’s got more community involvement than all of them.”
“It’s certainly a small army that it takes to pull off a 10 day event like this.”
The commodore will present the plans on how the festival can be done safely to council on Tuesday night.
“We are going to work hand-in-hand with the city and whatever kind of guidelines that they set forth.”
The festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The commodore is hoping the city will allow the festivities to go on, with precautions.
“The safety of the community and everybody, both patrons and our volunteers, is paramount to anything.”
If approved, the festival will be in July.
