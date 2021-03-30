Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring warmer temps, lots of clouds and a few scattered showers. A cold front is forecast to move through the area overnight Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible through daybreak Thursday. High pressure builds in Thursday and settles over the southeast Friday into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will move off the southeast coast in Monday keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 64-67.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through daybreak then mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kts. Seas at 2-3. Wednesday: S winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
