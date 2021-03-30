Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-30-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring warmer temps, lots of clouds and a few scattered showers. A cold front is forecast to move through the area overnight Wednesday. Showers and storms are possible through daybreak Thursday. High pressure builds in Thursday and settles over the southeast Friday into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will move off the southeast coast in Monday keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.