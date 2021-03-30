Deadly accident at Port of Savannah claims life of ILA member

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A member of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1475 died in an accident at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal early Friday morning, according to a statement from the Georgia Ports Authority.
The death occurred around 6:00 a.m. on March 26 during an equipment accident involving a rubber-tired gantry crane, according to the Authority. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chatham County Coroner’s Office.
The Georgia Ports Authority Police Department is investigating the accident.
In the statement, the Authority said, “The Georgia Ports Authority would like to extend its condolences and concern to the worker’s family and his brothers and sisters of the International Longshoremen’s Association.”
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide more details as they become available.
