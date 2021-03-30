Georgia Southern University holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has changed the college experience for students across the county.
Universities are now finding inventive ways to move forward. Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus believes a vaccine clinic will help them do just that.
Things have been much different on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus since COVID-19, but Tuesday, thanks to a vaccine clinic, they are hopeful for what’s to come.
“It was almost exactly a year ago that we had to shift everything to go completely online. Every operation that we have on campus changed and so it’s nice to be able to think about a return to ‘normal,’” said Dr. John Lester, Vice President for University Communications and Marketing.
Georgia Southern has provided hundreds of vaccines through their drive-thru clinics. Their points of dispensing plan was designed, developed, and is now being carried out specifically with university staff, faculty, and students from the Health Professions, Public Health, Public Safety, IT Services, and more. The clinic is specifically for the university community, which they were grateful for.
“It was awesome like I just started here on February 1st and not only has the team and the college as a whole been extremely welcoming but just to know that this is a built-in perk, you might have a lifer on your hands,” said Jason Brown, Academic Advisor.
The Moderna clinic at Armstrong was set to give about 300 shots, but there’s another event planned for the Statesboro campus on Friday in total giving 2,000 shots.
“It’s nice to be able to have a part in the solution. We like to say that we’re ready. The university is ready, our students are ready, and this is another way that we can show that we’re ready to be a part of the solution,” said Dr. Lester.
Leaders say they have seen high interest in their clinics for their students, faculty, and staff and will continue to plan events as they get vaccine shipments.
Georgia Southern’s President Kyle Marrero says they are planning for a full return to campus come fall 2021.
