2 killed in crash on Hwy 21 in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck that occurred in the early morning hours of March 28 in Chatham County.
According to GSP, a 2001 Honda motorcycle was fleeing from a Port Wentworth Police officer on Hwy 21 approaching the intersection with Lakeside Boulevard. Another vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, was attempting to make a left turn from the southbound lanes of Hwy 21 onto Lakeside Boulevard. The motorcycle hit the passenger’s side door.
According to GSP, the crash caused the Sonata to overturn and come to a rest on the roof.
The driver of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Derek Haddocks, of Rincon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was taken to the hospital. A passenger, 30-year-old Jiquon Bolden, of Savannah, was pronounced dead at the scene.
