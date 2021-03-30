Make this yogurt dip to help your children eat more vegetables

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - March is National Nutrition Month.
We stopped by the new Dwayne and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital of Savannah to get a suggestion for a recipe that is great for the whole family. Here’s how to make an easy yogurt dip that will help your little ones get excited about eating some more vegetables and maybe even trying some new ones.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unflavored, low-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- Your favorite vegetables (plus some new ones)
Directions:
- Whisk 1 cup of yogurt in a bowl
- Add garlic powder, onion powder and thyme to yogurt.
- Add salt to taste and pinch of pepper. Add olive oil and lime juice. Whisk all ingredients together until mixture becomes creamy.
Storing:
Place in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for three to four days. Do not freeze.
