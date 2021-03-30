$200 million infrastructure investments approved for Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority Board is moving forward with projects to increase the Port of Savannah’s container capacity by 20 percent.
The board approved a $205 million expansion called the Peak Capacity project. Part of the expansion is adding room for more containers at the port terminal - boosting its annual capacity by 650,000 container units.
The port authority says it also plans a berth renovation by 2023 to allow for a million more container units per year.
The Georgia Ports Authority just reported its busiest February on record in Savannah.
Container cargo traffic in Savannah is up 7 point 2 percent last month compared to a year earlier.
