PGA TOUR event coming to Ridgeland, S.C. this summer

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A second PGA TOUR event will be held in the Lowcountry in 2021.
The TOUR announced that an event will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. in June.
After the TOUR was forced to cancel the RBC Canadian Open due to COVID travel restrictions, the Tour has scheduled the yet-to-be named event for June 10-13 at Congaree.
This will be the first time a PGA TOUR event is hosted at Congaree.
The RBC Heritage will be held in Hilton Head the week of April 5-11.
