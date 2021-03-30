Savannah State University announces Spring 2021 commencement plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has announced its commencement plans to celebrate the Class of 2021. The university will hold three ceremonies at Tiger Arena in May. Colleges within the university will be split up for ceremonies following this schedule:
- College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Friday, May 7 at 9:00 a.m.
- College of Business Administration and College of Education: Friday, May 7 at 5:00 p.m.
- College of Sciences and Technology: Saturday, May 8 at 9:00 a.m.
Savannah State University says over 380 students will be graduating this spring with master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. Each student is allowed to invite a maximum of four guests due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. All students and attendees will be required to wear face masks.
Guests unable to attend can view the ceremonies online.
