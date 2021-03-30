SCDSS launches new child support portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has launched a new and more convenient way for people who either pay or receive child support to manage their cases.
The new online portal allows parents to view information on their cases 24-7. Just visit the South Carolina DSS website and create an account. Parents will then have access to payment information, hearing dates, and enforcement measures. Key information like addresses and employment information can be updated in the portal as well.
