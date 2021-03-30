Sen. Jon Ossoff visits Chatham County mass vaccination site

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Jon Ossoff arrived at the Chatham County mass vaccination site around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and spent roughly ten minutes touring the site. The senator was joined by representatives of Gulfstream as well as Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.
He also took time during the tour to thank some of the National Guardsmen who he credits with helping the vaccination process be so quick and effective.
Ossoff emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine now since many of the mass vaccination sites have a short wait time, not only out of convenience but also to help prevent a resurgence of the virus.
“The risk to our health is a fourth wave of this COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why we need to follow CDC public health guidelines, listen to the medical experts - don’t take it from politicians, take it from the public health experts - and what the public health experts and the medical doctors are telling us is that we need to stay disciplined with our mitigation practices. That’s wearing a mask, avoiding crowded indoor gatherings, maintaining that distance and we need to go ahead and get the vaccine to defeat this virus,” he said.
The Chatham County mass vaccination site wasn’t the senator’s last stop in Georgia, as he will continue to tour other mass sites across the state through the rest of the week.
Ossoff also spoke with WTOC on Tuesday about the future of gun legislation.
