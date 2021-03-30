Sen. Raphael Warnock visits community for homeless military veterans in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Warnock made a stop in his hometown of Savannah Tuesday morning to tour The Cove at Dundee, the Tiny House Project aimed at providing homes for homeless military veterans.
“I said while I was running that I would spend time moving around the state, that I would not spend all of my time talking to politicians but talking to the people,” said Warnock.
Warnock believes the project could address two growing issues in Georgia.
“I think that this is a model, an example of how we can respond in a thoughtful way to the problem of homelessness and affordable housing in general,” he said.
The Tiny House Project specifically offers assistance to an all too often marginalized group.
“The people who are housed back here are veterans, and we have to do the best we can for the folks who have spent time defending us and our way of life as American people,” said Warnock.
The senator believes it’s a model that can be used outside of Savannah, thanks to recently passed congressional legislation.
“I’m grateful that through the American Relief Plan we will be able to support these kinds of efforts all across our state,” he said.
The plan includes $550 million for rent assistance and $57 million in federal support for local governments, including housing officials who run projects like this one. It’s a step in the right direction according to the senator, but it’s also a fight he says is far from over.
“As someone who serves in the Senate, I’m going to do everything I can, especially to stand up for our veterans,” said Warnock.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.