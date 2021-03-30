Snake found living in outlet in Charleston home

“Snakes are very, very timid. They do not want to be around you at all. As soon as they feel you coming though the vibrations, they are going to try to get away as fast as possible,” Adams said. “Snakes in general, with the exception of the venomous ones, are good snakes. They are there for a reason. They are good for our environment. They are good for the food chain. They are not bad. They are not going to hurt you.”