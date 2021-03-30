Spring season provides much-needed boost to local economy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s spring break for many school systems across the country, and that means many families are looking to get away for vacation. And as more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, travel is increasing even more.
The president and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council in Savannah says the demographic that is accounting for a large number of visitors here is the older population, which are those who had access to the vaccine early on in most states.
And it is clear by all the visitors seen walking down Broughton Street recently that Savannah’s tourism industry is on its way to making up some of the ground lost over the past year. But the TLC leader says while spring holidays like Saint Patrick’s Day do contribute to the economic boost, it’s really the spring season every year that is the driving force, and he says the boost couldn’t be coming at a more crucial time.
“For many businesses, now is the time really where it’s life or death. It is now whether the business stays open or closes permanently. This return to business, this visitation that we’re seeing is the light at the end of the tunnel for many people who were starting to go through the organizing process of closing their business. And this turn has kept some people from filing bankruptcy, from losing a home because they’re not paying the mortgage and they’re trying to throw it into a business to save it,” said Michael Owens, President/CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.
According to tracking statistics that Visit Savannah follows, 87-percent of Americans have travel plans over the next six months. That’s the highest level since early March 2020.
