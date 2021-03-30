Spring season provides much-needed boost to local economy

“For many businesses, now is the time really where it’s life or death. It is now whether the business stays open or closes permanently. This return to business, this visitation that we’re seeing is the light at the end of the tunnel for many people who were starting to go through the organizing process of closing their business. And this turn has kept some people from filing bankruptcy, from losing a home because they’re not paying the mortgage and they’re trying to throw it into a business to save it,” said Michael Owens, President/CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.