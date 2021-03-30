Statesboro officer continues to recover after motorcycle crash

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is rallying around an injured police officer. Statesboro Police Captain Kaleb Moore suffered major injuries two weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.
As Captain Kaleb Moore continues to recover from his crash, the community is rallying around him emotionally and financially.
Moore remains hospitalized in Savannah from a crash on his police motorcycle on March 17. While Statesboro Police post updates on his condition, Moore has posted photos and messages to respond to the community-wide support, ranging from get well cards and banners to barbecue sales and a GoFundMe account overseen by the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation.
“We’ve raised over $10,000 just on the online portion in just over a week. Plus we have other donations coming in from people who want to help,” said Nick Propps with the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation.
He says the outpouring reflects the connection Moore has with the community and their gratitude for his years of serving the community.
You can find updates on his condition on the Statesboro Police Facebook page and info for the GoFundMe account on the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation page.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.