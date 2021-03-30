Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia’s donations will help local organizations continue care

(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | March 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 5:23 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local organizations will be able to provide lifesaving care to women in need, thanks to donations from the Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia.

A total of six community organizations received funds to help them continue the fight against breast cancer.

The list includes: Diversity Health Center, the Southeast Georgia Health System, St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Coastal Health District.

Each were awarded more than $86,000 from Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia.

