Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia’s donations will help local organizations continue care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local organizations will be able to provide lifesaving care to women in need, thanks to donations from the Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia.
A total of six community organizations received funds to help them continue the fight against breast cancer.
The list includes: Diversity Health Center, the Southeast Georgia Health System, St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Coastal Health District.
Each were awarded more than $86,000 from Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia.
