Tuesday: Clouds, spotty rain are back in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s milder and mostly cloudy outside this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s around the Savannah Metro. Under cloudiness, spotty rain showers are possible through the day; especially this morning. Rain will be very hit or miss through the day.
Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s in many places this afternoon. Clouds linger into the evening with mild temperatures remaining in the 60s and lower 70s well past dinner-time. In fact, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60s to 70° Wednesday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to re-bound into the low and mid-80s Wednesday afternoon. A few spots may peak in the upper 80s.
Spotty rain is possible during the day Wednesday, but a greater shot at rain arrives with a cold front in the evening. A broken line of rain and storms should sweep through between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. or so.
The risk of severe weather remains very low. Much chillier air builds in Wednesday night and a couple frosts are likely Friday and Saturday mornings. If you just planted, there is no need to panic yet. Make sure plants are well-watered and cover with a sheet or some sort of freeze wrap, just in case. You may get some minor burn on the most sensitive plants, but long-term damage is unlikely.
A warming trend begins this weekend.
