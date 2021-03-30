TWO YEARS LATER: Revisiting the Samantha Josephson case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today marks the second year since the murder of a young student who disappeared from the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia.
On March 29, University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and murdered after going to a bar with friends.
Investigators say Samantha got into a vehicle she believed was an Uber she called for a ride home.
Details of the investigation revealed that she was murdered inside the vehicle and was not able to get out because the child safety locks were engaged.
According to police reports, the 21-year-old was stabbed more than 30 times and her body was discovered in a wooded area in Clarendon County.
Samantha’s father, Seymour Josephson, shared his feelings about the anniversary of his daughter’s death in a Facebook post.
“This is one of my hardest posts. One of my hardest, saddest and distraught days! Today is the 2 year anniversary of losing my baby! She was my precious, funny, smart, tough, determined young lady and best of all my daughter!” he wrote.
Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of killing Samantha, has been charged with murder and kidnapping. His bond was denied in June 2020 and he will remain in jail until further court proceedings. His family, however, has said they do not believe he could be responsible for such a horrific crime.
“We stand behind him 100 percent because we do believe he’s innocent,” a family member said.
Following the murder, Samantha’s parents spearheaded a bill in her honor. “SAMI’s Law” makes it illegal for ride-share companies to sell their car logos to anyone who isn’t a driver.
It also requires ride-share companies to develop a system that makes it easy for passengers to verify they are getting into the right car.
In addition, it establishes a council within the Department of Transportation to come up with performance standards for ride-share technology.
