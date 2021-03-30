Welch leaving Claxton after four seasons

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton head football coach Tony Welch is stepping down after four seasons leading the Tigers, the school system announced on Facebook Tuesday.
The Claxton native led the Tigers to an 18-23 record during his tenure, which included three state playoff appearances.
“In four years, Coach Welch has brought Claxton football to a new level and we appreciate everything he has done and wish him the best of luck with his new adventure,” athletic director Mark Stroud said in the school system’s post.
The school system says the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
