Beaufort City Council extends face mask requirements through April 30

The Beaufort City Council also encouraged residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to make their appointments as soon as possible, according to the release. South Carolina opened up vaccine eligibility on Wednesday to those 16 and older. The City of Beaufort says around 37 percent of Beaufort County residents 15 years and older have been vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health & Environmental Control. As of Wednesday afternoon, 30.5 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose, while 16.5 percent have completed vaccination, according to DHEC.