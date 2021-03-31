Beaufort City Council extends face mask requirements through April 30

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort City Council voted on Tuesday to extend their face mask requirements through the end of April, according to a release. Anyone entering a building “accessible to the public in the City of Beaufort” is required to wear a face mask.
The Beaufort City Council also encouraged residents eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to make their appointments as soon as possible, according to the release. South Carolina opened up vaccine eligibility on Wednesday to those 16 and older. The City of Beaufort says around 37 percent of Beaufort County residents 15 years and older have been vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health & Environmental Control. As of Wednesday afternoon, 30.5 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose, while 16.5 percent have completed vaccination, according to DHEC.
The Beaufort City Council also elected Councilman Mike McFee as mayor pro tem on Tuesday, according to the release. McFee was elected to the council in a Special Election less than a month ago on March 2, but he previously served as mayor pro tem during an earlier term on the council.
The mayor pro tem acts as mayor when Mayor Stephen Murray is absent.
