Chick-fil-A on Abercorn Street to be remodeled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The site of the Chick-fil-A on Abercorn Street is now filled with equipment and rubble.
Owner Timothy Connelly says the fan favorite has been in that spot for 23 years and they do not have any plans to leave. They will be rebuilding, and Connelly says customers will really be the ones to benefit
“We’re going to come back better than ever. It’s going to take us a little while, but we’re going to have a double drive-through as you go all the way around and a nice little walk up cafe and some good parking and be able to really move the cars through here,” Connelly said.
They say they are not sure how long the remodel will take, saying it could be five months or more.
Connelly says they hope the changes will better the customer experience.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.