Colleton Co. School District begins 5 days of in-person classes in May

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Colleton County School District said the school board voted 6-1 to expand in-person learning for district students to five days of instruction starting on May 3.
Current in-person students will attend classes Monday through Friday starting May 3.
The instructional days for districts schools are:
- Black Street Early Childhood Center, 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.
- Elementary Schools, 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Middle School, 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- High School, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Bus route arrival and dismissal times will remain the same.
The district released the following additional information.
Protecting our staff and students during the COVID-19 pandemic remains CCSD’s first priority. In order to keep our school facilities as safe as possible as the district expands in-person learning, CCSD continue to utilize the following practices:
- District employees will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics hosted at Colleton County High School on March 31 and April 28.
- Over six-thousand desk barriers, many of which were delivered to Colleton County schools on October 20, have been placed in all of our school facilities and will continue to be used.
- Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, and comprehensively disinfected once per week.
- Anyone visiting district property will be required to wear a mask, and all students and staff will be expected to wear a mask throughout the instructional day.
- Students will undergo temperature checks upon entering district properties.
- Social distancing will be enforced on district properties at all times. All schools will follow our COVID-19 Case Protocols.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.