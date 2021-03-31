Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front remains to our north keeping our temps well above average. A cold front is forecast to move through the area overnight. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through daybreak Thursday. Storms are forecast to weaken before moving into our area and no severe weather is expected at this time. High pressure builds in Thursday and settles over the southeast Friday into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.