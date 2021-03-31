Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-31-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front remains to our north keeping our temps well above average. A cold front is forecast to move through the area overnight. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through daybreak Thursday. Storms are forecast to weaken before moving into our area and no severe weather is expected at this time. High pressure builds in Thursday and settles over the southeast Friday into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms, lows 46-58.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through daybreak then mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Small Craft Advisory from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kts becoming SW after midnight. Seas at 3-4. Thursday: NW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts, seas 3-5 ft.
