Family reunited with special belongings left behind after house fire more than a decade ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family was reunited with special belongings left behind after a fire caused them to leave their house more than a decade ago.
This wouldn’t have been possible, however, without the eagerness of a Savannah firefighter who made it her mission to put the treasures back into the right hands.
The house that once stood there was being used by the Savannah Fire Department for training exercises. Unbeknownst to them they would find long-lost family treasures that were stuffed in the attic, leading Captain Chela Gutierrez on a hunt to find the family they belong to.
“There’s wool in here,” said Captain Gutierrez.
This quilt is one of about 15 others left behind after part of a family’s home caught on fire.
“I saw a trash bag full of like brightly-colored fabric and I said, ‘that looks like quilts.’”
Captain Chela Gutierrez with Savannah Fire says they were using the blighted home on Cumming Street for training before it was torn down. It had been abandoned for decades.
“At the end of the training I climbed up in the attic and started pulling down quilts.”
This discovery happened in December of 2019. For months, Guiterrez says this mystery led her on a goose chase until other remnants left in the attic helped her put the puzzle together.
“I dug around and found a funeral program that was for Etolier Williams, which actually was the daughter of the actual quilter who is Emma Williams.”
Family members say Emma quilted until she lost her sight. She lived with her daughter, Etolier, until she later died at the age of 102.
“They’re beautiful. They’re a timeline of a family’s history.”
The home was left to Williams’ grandchildren, one of whom was living in the house when the fire happened more than 12 years ago.
“Unfortunately this family didn’t realize that the house was not ruined.”
Last week, and since they felt it was safe to finally get together amidst the pandemic, the family was reunited with the hand-stitched love.
“I look at the kids and I’m like, ‘do you realize that this is your great, great grandmother’s work that you can feel.’”
The family ended up getting their final walkthrough of what once was a place full of memories.
“See, there’s a seam to a pair of pants right there.”
“That’s a lot of work.”
This serves as a reminder to homeowners that if they have a fire at their home they can still safely go back into the house to do a walkthrough with firefighters and collect their remaining belongings.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.