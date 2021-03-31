Ga. governor signs executive order eliminating some COVID restrictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed three executive orders on Wednesday, March 31, related to COVID-19 and the pandemic.
In one executive order, Gov. Kemp made changes to current COVID-19 restrictions. The executive order eliminates the gatherings ban, eliminates shelter-in-place requirements, reduces remaining distance requirements and eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the executive order. This executive order will take effect on Thursday, April 8.
In a second executive order, Gov. Kemp extended the state’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30.
A third executive order extends current COVID guidance through April 7 before the new guidance listed above will take effect.
