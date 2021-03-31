How effective is the COVID-19 vaccine?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States and now we are learning more about how effective those vaccines truly are.
New vaccine clinics like the one at the Savannah Civic Center are opening up all the time. Leaders say every shot administered gets us closer to the other side of this pandemic and new data inside hospitals is proving how effective these vaccines truly are.
“The vaccines were at least 90 percent effective for those fully vaccinated, 80 percent if they were partially vaccinated meaning maybe one dose of Pfizer or Moderna but not yet having the second dose and much, much better than those people who were not vaccinated at all,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District.
While these vaccines are not 100 percent effective, they are much more than many people assumed they would be.
“That’s not just a homerun, that’s a grandslam, homerun followed by a hole-in-one.”
Dr. Davis says within the Coastal Health District they have seen some who have begun their vaccination process still catch the virus.
“I’ve been aware of a few people in this area who have developed a case of COVID shortly after getting their first dose of the vaccine, just a few. I am not personally aware of anybody who has developed a documented case two weeks or more after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.”
Dr. Davis says what that means is most people who are catching COVID after getting a shot were exposed to the virus before their shot became effective. You are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine or two weeks after your second dose of Moderna and Pfizer version.
Dr. Davis says another great thing we are learning about these vaccines is that they are protective against asymptomatic infections as well. While this is all good news, Dr. Davis says we still need to hold on until a majority of us become fully vaccinated.
“I am just still a little scared of large gatherings. It’s just the weather is improving it’s springtime, flowers are in bloom we’re all tired of COVID. The fact is that it has not gone away yet and the fact is we don’t have 90 percent of our population vaccinated yet.”
