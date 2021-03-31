Public comments welcome during meeting on Southside Park improvements

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is working on making improvements to community areas and one community park might be getting a facelift.
Southside Park is a great place to come and take a walk or run around a giant open field, but community members are hoping a few improvements can be made so it becomes a more accessible space for everyone.
Southside Park is currently a massive green space with a little bit of parking and a small dog park. But the city sent out a survey to residents asking what they think should be done with the space. Over 1,100 residents gave their input.
Most people believe a playground, paved course, multipurpose paved court, and pavilion with picnic tables would be the ideal use for the area. The park sits in one of the largest neighborhoods of Beaufort, and the task force believes improving it would improve quality of life.
Now, they will bring the results of the survey to the City Council and ask for funding and permission to move forward.
“It allows our citizens and residents to be able to enjoy the outdoors and it’s a quality of life issue, I do believe. I think that the more accessibility we have, the more activities or elements that we have, that help our residents be close to their home and in their community, to enjoy our outdoors is very important,” Community Services Director Linda Roper said.
The task force’s next meeting will be open for public comment Thursday at 4:00 p.m. via Zoom. They ask anyone to give their input on what they think should be done with the park.
