Red Shoes Run 2021 provides several options to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is inviting all runners, walkers and strollers out to Red Gate Farms on Saturday, April 3 for the annual Red Shoes Run.
The organization is offering several ways for people to contribute to this big fundraising effort. It has the Red Shoes Run 5K run/walk/stroll at Red Gate Farms, the Red Shoes Run Virtual 5K, the Red Shoes Run - Bluffton 5K, and the Sleep in for Families and Children option.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at both live events.
To find more information and register for the 5K at Red Gate Farms and the virtual options, click here. You can find out more about the Red Shoes Run - Bluffton here.
