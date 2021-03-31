Statesboro’s new housing authority director sets priorities

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Public housing can be critically important, especially when people face economic challenges during a pandemic.
The new head of public housing in Statesboro says they’re working to help more people have a place to live. The new executive director of the Statesboro Housing Authority says her agency faces challenges that some people might not expect in a city this size.
The four sites across town add up to 148 apartments. Monifa Johnson says one of her goals is looking for ways to add units to help more families - and finding the funding to do it.
“There’s an affordable housing need for low and very low income people. There are programs at the federal level that are available, and we want to access those programs,” Johnson said.
Johnson comes here after years at the Housing Authority of Savannah. Statesboro city leaders say they want to help people in need - whether they live here short term or long term.
“A lot of people that call this area home would be surprised at the amount of demand that we have for public housing, so bringing someone in that has the years of experience and the expertise in the field is gonna make us that much more effective,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
Johnson says the authority is watching the current federal moratorium on evictions that’s set to expire at the end of June in case it sends more people their way.
