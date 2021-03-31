Top Teacher: Jessica Hinely

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This is only her second year in the classroom, but teaching has always been in her heart.
Jessica Hinely teaches kindergarten at May Howard Elementary School. It’s a school she is very familiar with, because it’s the school she attended.
“I had some amazing elementary school teachers when I was growing up. They made a huge impact on my life, and I just thought if I could have the impact on my students as they did for me, I would be doing something good, and my mom is a teacher too, so it’s kind of in my family to be a teacher,” she said.
But with the pandemic, this year has been unlike any she has experienced as a teacher or a student.
“It has definitely been a different year. It has had its challenges, so it’s been amazing to have the children back in the classroom, to see their faces,” Hinely said.
Hinely says her number one goal each year is to build a strong relationship with each of her students.
“To see how much they can grow from starting off with some of it. People who do not know their letters, their sounds or how to hold a pencil. and at the end of the year, they are reading and writing. It’s just incredible to see that growth,” Hinely said. “I would like them to be kind, to be excited about their life, and to believe in themselves, and know they can do anything they set their mind, too.”
