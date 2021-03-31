Tybee Island Marine Science Center reopening on Thursday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - After moving in at the end of January, the crew at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center has been working hard putting together various exhibits and learning centers for folks to enjoy.
Starting on Thursday, people who come into the science center will be given a behind-the-scenes look. They’ll get to see how the crews set up the tanks and what truly goes into opening a huge center like this. The gift shop has been open for shopping, but staff say it’s exciting to see the skeleton of a building finally brought to life.
“We’re here, we’re moved in and we’re ready to share it. We’re ready for people to come. We miss people. We miss teaching. Every day we are used to teaching and so we’re excited to welcome back all of our friends to see some of our permanent resident animals,” said Chantal Audran, curator at the center.
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $10 per person. Children under four are free.
