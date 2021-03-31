Walk-through COVID vaccine clinic opening at the Savannah Civic Center

“That’s what we’re trying to do is to make this easy and take down any barrier. The barrier of fear, the barrier of distrust the barrier of what am I supposed to bring. I do not have a license; I don’t have an address. You do not need any of that all you need to do is be willing and desire a vaccine to get safe. It’s as simple as that,” Hospice Savannah President and CEO Dr. Kathleen Benton said.