Wednesday: A strong cold front ushers in our next chance of rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a mostly cloudy, mild and foggy start to the day. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s around the area through the morning commute.
Fog may be dense in spots.
Temperatures warm quickly today - into the lower 80s by noon and peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. A spotty rain shower may form along the sea breeze this afternoon. A greater chance of rain moves in this evening and tonight as a cold front approaches. Plan on scattered rain and thunder between 8 p.m. and midnight.
Much cooler, drier air filters in afterward.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday morning with breezy winds. The wind adds to the chilly factor. Temperatures only peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many areas Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday mornings will be cold with widespread morning lows bottoming-out in the low to mid-30s inland. Frost is likely both mornings.
A warming trend begins Saturday and much warmer air returns next week.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
