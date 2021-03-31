WTOC survey shows community split over homeless shelter proposal

On March 11, the Savannah City Council voted to delay a vote on whether to grant the Salvation Army a special use permit to build the shelter. The 30 day delay came after questions were raised over a potential conflict of interest on the city council. WTOC first reported that Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier has ties to a competing proposal for the land. Lanier has been a vocal opponent of the Salvation Army’s proposal, leading protests against the development and calling for the land to be utilized in a more profitable way.