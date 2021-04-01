Bill criminalizing ‘porch piracy’ heads to Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Porch pirates beware. The Georgia legislature has given final passage to a bill that would make stealing multiple packages from at least three different addresses a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, though trial judges would have the discretion to reduce it to a misdemeanor.
The state House agreed to Senate changes on House Bill 94 on Wednesday, sending the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration.
Supporters say the legislation is needed to combat organized theft rings, especially as people have become more reliant on home deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
