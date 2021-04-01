Churches issuing COVID-19 safety protocols for Easter services amid pandemic

“There is nothing like the gathering together of people and that’s one of the things that COVID has taken away from us is the ability to see one another and to express our care and concern for one and others so the blessing of having and outdoor worship experience is we can do it in a COVID safe manner we can wave at one another, we can get messages to one another we can celebrate together, but yet we’re doing it in a way that protects everyone’s health,” said Rev. Dr. Da’Henri Thurmond.