Churches issuing COVID-19 safety protocols for Easter services amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a big one for churches as they celebrate Easter.
If you remember last year a majority of local services happened online as we adjusted to COVID-19.
“You know this thing has still not gone away and if you look at our 14 day community transmission rate it would be seen, we’ve been coming down since our last peak in the end of January, but we have plateaued,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District.
Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis says this kind of lull has usually been followed by a spike. That’s why he’s urging caution this Easter. Something Compassion Christian says they are doing.
“Our attitude has been we want to do the best of things in the worst of times. That’s what Easter is all about. Someone taking the worst of times and redeeming it to do just global good,” said Cam Huxford, Senior Pastor at Compassion Christian Church.
The congregation has kept services at 50 percent capacity since September. In addition to online options, they are doubling the number of services at their six campuses, so people can spread out more.
“The loneliness, the isolation, the just sense of hopelessness that many people in our culture are experiencing today I think our Easter service will be like an antidote for that and so I hope that people will not only come to our campuses, but if they feel like they are not ready for that they’ll enjoy our online services and get a dose of encouragement in a time when our culture really needs some good news,” said Huxford.
“Here at St. Paul CME Church they won’t be meeting here on Easter Sunday, instead they will have a drive-in service right here at Memorial Stadium.”
“This year we’re excited because we’re alive and Jesus is alive so the big part is that we want to gather to celebrate that we’ve been able to make it through such a difficult time and we’re going to do that together in a COVID safe manner,” said Rev. Dr. Da’Henri Thurmond, Senior Pastor at St. Paul CME Church.
The church has not returned to their building since last year. They will have food trucks and volunteers to help make the celebration safer.
“There is nothing like the gathering together of people and that’s one of the things that COVID has taken away from us is the ability to see one another and to express our care and concern for one and others so the blessing of having and outdoor worship experience is we can do it in a COVID safe manner we can wave at one another, we can get messages to one another we can celebrate together, but yet we’re doing it in a way that protects everyone’s health,” said Rev. Dr. Da’Henri Thurmond.
Dr. Davis says he is hopeful everyone will celebrate wisely this weekend and remember to follow public health guidance, so our community continues to see fewer cases of COVID-19.
