Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly builds in over the southeast into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Friday is a FIRST ALERT DAY as temps will start in the low to mid 30s but wind chills could be in the mid 20s! Winds remain brisk into Friday but will decrease Friday night. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY too as temps will start in the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is possible inland. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.