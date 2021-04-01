Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure slowly builds in over the southeast into Saturday. This brings clear skies and cold temps with 30s expected both mornings. Friday is a FIRST ALERT DAY as temps will start in the low to mid 30s but wind chills could be in the mid 20s! Winds remain brisk into Friday but will decrease Friday night. Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY too as temps will start in the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is possible inland. Easter starts off warmer with temps in the 40s and a sunrise at 7:07am. The high pressure will settle over the southeast coast into next week keeping us dry and allowing warmer air to return.
Tonight will be clear, breezy and cold, lows 33-44 with wind chills in the mid 20s.
Friday will be sunny and breezy, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be clear, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs near 80.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Small Craft Advisory through Friday morning. Tonight: NW winds at 15-20 kts gusting to 25 kts, becoming N 20-25 kts late this evening. Seas at 3-5. Friday: N winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts, diminishing to 15-20 kts in the afternoon, seas 4-5 ft.
