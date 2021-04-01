Hinesville Police searching for driver of crashed car; could be connected to other reported crime

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A car slammed into a Hinesville business before catching fire, and police are still looking for the driver.
Hinesville Police say the crash happened a short time after someone pulled a gun on a woman near a Mobile Home Park and chased her down the road.
Police are still searching for the driver of the crashed car and believe it could be related to the woman being chased.
Hinesville police say the woman was on her way home and as she turned into a mobile home park, she told police the car behind her tapped her car’s bumper.
Police say that is when she pulled over to talk to the driver.
“The driver exited the vehicle with what appeared to be some type of long gun or rifle that had a cylinder drum-like magazine,” Assistant Police Chief Tracey Howard said.
Howard said the woman was able to get back onto E.G. Miles Parkway, driving east. Police say the other car began to follow her.
“At some point she lost contact with that driver.”
Around the same time, less than a mile away from the mobile home park, a crash at a carwash.
In surveillance video, you see a dark colored car zipping past. Soon after, a black car jumps the curb and crashes into Carwash Express’s pay machine.
“He clipped the edge of the light pole and a tree, took out my water main, which shut the car wash down because it cut off our supply of water,” Carwash Express owner Robert Greene said.
Hinesville police say, as of right now, they are investigating the crash and the incident at the mobile home park as two separate cases but have reason to believe they are related and it wasn’t a random attack.
“She indicated that she didn’t have any known enemies and felt like it might have been related to another incident that she was aware of.”
In surveillance video, you see the driver get out of the car, now on fire, grab something in his trunk, then run towards the back of the car wash.
Howard says investigators are going through evidence left at the crash scene to identify the driver.
“There was not a weapon recovered. There was a part of a drum-like magazine found in the vehicle.”
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about these two incidents, the number to Hinesville’s Police Criminal Investigation Division is 912-368-8215.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.