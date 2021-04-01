Jenkins High hires former Claxton coach as next football coach

In an email, he said, “It was a very difficult decision to make, but I am glad to be the next Head Football Coach at Jenkins High School. Leaving my hometown and alma mater was very difficult and it was a bittersweet day for me. Hopefully I can impact the Jenkins High athletes and community as I did in Claxton. I would like to thank Coach Stroud and Dr. Waters- Superintendent Of Evans County Schools for giving me an opportunity to come home and turn the program into a positive direction. I am blessed and eager to get started as Jenkins Head football coach. I definitely want to thank Mrs. Heather Handy- Principal, Coach Hallman and the committee first selecting me.”