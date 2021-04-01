Jenkins High hires former Claxton coach as next football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jenkins High School has hired it’s third head football coach in as many years.
Tony Welch confirmed that he stepped down from his position at Claxton High School to accept the same position at Jenkins.
In an email, he said, “It was a very difficult decision to make, but I am glad to be the next Head Football Coach at Jenkins High School. Leaving my hometown and alma mater was very difficult and it was a bittersweet day for me. Hopefully I can impact the Jenkins High athletes and community as I did in Claxton. I would like to thank Coach Stroud and Dr. Waters- Superintendent Of Evans County Schools for giving me an opportunity to come home and turn the program into a positive direction. I am blessed and eager to get started as Jenkins Head football coach. I definitely want to thank Mrs. Heather Handy- Principal, Coach Hallman and the committee first selecting me.”
Welch had previous stints at Savannah High and Memorial Day, before taking over at Claxton. Claxton finished the 2020 season 5-6.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.