Lane closures to begin next week for Hwy. 17 widening project

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Commuters who drive between South Carolina and Georgia are noticing ramped up work on the Highway 17 construction project.
Now, the department of transportation has announced lane closures will be beginning next week.
Construction is well underway Highway 17 to widen these roads and South Carolina Department of Transportation says in the next few days drivers can expect a lot of brush areas and shoulders to be completely cleared to start on the next phase of the project.
Once excess brush is cleared from the sides of the road, lane closures will begin that will last day and night. Crews will then repaint the lanes along Highway 17 to create more narrow pathways and begin laying the soil foundation so the two-lane highway can eventually become a four-lane highway.
They say they are working at night and day so they can minimize the inconvenience to commuters. They know Highway 17 is one of the busiest roadways in the area and want to limit how often they are causing traffic, especially during rush hours.
“And during those lane closures we will be restriping the existing roads to create those more narrow lanes and putting in those concrete barriers along each side of the roadway so that our contractors can work safely and overtime there will be fewer lane closures,” said Ted Creech with SCDOT.
They say the entire project will likely take time and not be completed until 2025.
Those closures don’t have a set end date yet, but they say they will work as quickly as they possibly can, weather permitting.
